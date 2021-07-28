Watch Will Smith in ‘King Richard’ trailer; Yaya DaCosta shines in ‘Our Kind of People’ teaser; and more

Will Smith is channeling Richard Williams, the father tennis champions Venus and Serena Williams, in the first trailer for King Richard.

Executive-produced by the Williams sisters, the film is based on real-life story of their father Richard, a man undeterred in "raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time." The feature follows Richard's journey to take Venus and Serena "from the streets of Compton, California to the global stage as legendary icons." King Richard also stars Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton as Venus and Serena Williams, as well as Aunjanue Ellis, Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn and Dylan McDermott. The film hits theaters and HBO Max on November 19.

In other news, a teaser for Lee Daniels' upcoming FOX drama, Our Kind of People, has been released. The promo features Yaya DaCosta as Angela Vaughn, a single mother who "risks it all" by moving her family to Martha's Vineyard in hopes of taking her natural hair-care line to the next level. As previously reported, the series, also starring Morris Chestnut, LeToya Luckett and Lance Gross, is based onLawrence Otis Graham’s critically acclaimed book, Our Kind of People: Inside America's Black Upper Class. Our Kind of People premieres on Tuesday, September 21, at 9 p.m. ET on FOX.

Finally, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Luke James and Erica Ash are among the stars added to Shudder’s upcoming horror anthology series Horror Noire, Deadline has learned. The anthology, which is said to showcase horror stories from Black directors and screenwriters, will feature six stories presented as a two-hour film. Those stories include Daddy, Bride Before You, Brand of Evil, The Lake, Sundown, and Fugue State. Horror Noire premieres in October on Shudder.

