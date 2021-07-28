Packers’ Aaron Rodgers considered retirement, wants say in team decisions

(GREEN BAY, Wisc.) -- Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers considered retiring amid a tumultuous offseason, he told reporters gathered at the team's training camp Wednesday.

In his second day back with the team, Rodgers admitted he's still not sure what, if anything, will change about the organization with whom his relationship had grown challenging.

Still, Rodgers is beginning preparations for his 17th NFL season, all of which have come with the Packers.

"I just want to be involved in conversations that affect my ability to do my job," Rodgers explained. That, before detailing some of the examples of veteran players the team has released or failed to re-sign at different points in his career.

Asked whether he has any assurance his guidance will be followed more closely now, Rodgers admitted he couldn't be certain.

"I wanted to help to organization, maybe learn from some of the mistakes in the past," he said.

Rodgers said he voiced that desire in February, even offering to help recruit players to Green Bay. That conversation, he said, changed in March, after the team declined to commit to him as their quarterback beyond the 2021 season. In response, Rodgers says, he told the team "if you want to make a change and move forward, then go ahead and do it."

And then, in April, when ESPN's Adam Schefter broke news that Rodgers had told some people within the organization that he did not want to return, negotiations began. He says the team initially offered more money, which was not what he was looking for.

Earlier this week, the two sides agreed to void the final year of Rodgers' current contract, and discuss his future with the team after 2021.

The tension between player and organization increased last year, when the Packers selected quarterback Jordan Love with their first-round draft pick.

Still, Rodgers was quick to point out that he is "not a victim here."

"I made a ton of money here, and I've been really fortunate to play a long time and to play here."

"At the same time," he said, "I'm still competitive and I still feel like I can play, I proved it last year."

Rodgers won the third NFL MVP Award of his career in 2020.

While he didn't rule out a return to the Packers, he also said he was not promised the ability to dictate where he would play in 2022.

