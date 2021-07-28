Today is Wednesday July 28, 2021
Two charged in Van Zandt County killing

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 4:29 pm
Two charged in Van Zandt County killingWILLS POINT – Two people are jailed and charged with murder after a man was run over in the driveway at a Van Zandt County home Tuesday evening. According to our news partner KETK, 20-year-old Braxten Henderson is accused of running over his 40-year-old stepfather at a home on CR 3808 just north of Wills Point. Deputies had been called to the scene for a domestic disturbance just before 8 p.m. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Bradley Dickson, a Forney native. 40-year-old Jamie Johnson, the victim’s wife, was also arrested at the scene after “it was determined she was also involved in the death of the victim,” according to a news release. Sheriff Steve Hendrix did not specify in the release how she was involved. Henderson’s bond has been set at $1 million. Johnson’s bond was not immediately set. Hendrix stated that more information would be released later.



 
