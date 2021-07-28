Today is Wednesday July 28, 2021
Iceland hotel seeks photographer to capture northern lights

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 2:26 pm
ansonmiao/iStock

(HELLA, Iceland) -- Hotel Rangá in Iceland is looking for a photographer to chase the northern lights, also known as aurora borealis.

This dream job consists of three weeks chasing the lights from September to October.

The hotel is located in the Icelandic countryside, where temperatures typically average 40 to 50 degrees during the fall season.

The photographer chosen for the job will be required to provide high-quality photos and videos in order to receive travel to and from Iceland.

The requirements also include giving the hotel “unlimited license to mutually agreed-upon photographs and videos.”

"In exchange for providing content of the northern lights at the hotel, this seasonal employee will receive free room and board along with access to the hotel‘s stargazing observatory and hot tubs, not to mention the opportunity to explore the photogenic land of fire and ice on their days off," the hotel wrote on its website.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In Iceland, aurora borealis can be seen between September and March.

The lights can appear at any time of the night and the hotel even has a so-called “aurora wake-up service” so guests don’t miss the lights.

Interested photographers can apply for this dream job now at hotelranga.is/lights-catchers-wanted.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
