ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill dies

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 2:27 pm

HOUSTON — ZZ Top member Dusty Hill has died. A Wednesday Facebook post signed by longtime colleagues Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons reads, “We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top’. We will forever be connected to that ‘Blues Shuffle in C.’ You will be missed greatly, amigo.” ZZ Top had been scheduled for a December 1 appearance at the UT Tyler Cowan Center. KTBB has reached out to the university, but there was no immediate word on how Hill’s death might affect those plans.

