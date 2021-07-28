Workforce Solutions East Texas to host Longview hiring event

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 1:43 pm

LONGVIEW — Workforce Solutions East Texas will host an in-person hiring event in Longview Thursday, partnered with approximately 50 employers, according to a news release. Such events were held virtually for fourteen months but resumed in person this month. The first one was held in Tyler last week with over 100 attendees. Longview’s event is set for 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, bring an updated resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews. See the list of employers who will be at the event, along with other hiring event details and upcoming job fairs, by visiting this link.

