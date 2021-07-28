Today is Wednesday July 28, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Workforce Solutions East Texas to host Longview hiring event

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 1:43 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Workforce Solutions East Texas to host Longview hiring eventLONGVIEW — Workforce Solutions East Texas will host an in-person hiring event in Longview Thursday, partnered with approximately 50 employers, according to a news release. Such events were held virtually for fourteen months but resumed in person this month. The first one was held in Tyler last week with over 100 attendees. Longview’s event is set for 9 a.m. to 12 noon at the Holiday Inn Infinity Center. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress, bring an updated resume, and be prepared for on-site interviews. See the list of employers who will be at the event, along with other hiring event details and upcoming job fairs, by visiting this link.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design