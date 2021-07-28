Today is Wednesday July 28, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Autopsies reveal more information in quadruple killing

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 12:44 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Autopsies reveal more information in quadruple killingNEW SUMMERFIELD — Preliminary autopsy reports of the four victims of a quadruple murder near New Summerfield last week are providing more information about their deaths. Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace said a preliminary autopsy shows 18-year-old John Clinton was shot once in the back of the head. According to our news partner KETK, 47-year-old Jeff Gerla was shot once in the ear while in bed. Ami Hickey and Amanda Bain, both 39, were shot multiple times in both the head and torso, Wallace said. The three suspects remain jailed, and the investigation continues.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design