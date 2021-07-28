Autopsies reveal more information in quadruple killing

NEW SUMMERFIELD — Preliminary autopsy reports of the four victims of a quadruple murder near New Summerfield last week are providing more information about their deaths. Cherokee County Justice of the Peace Rodney Wallace said a preliminary autopsy shows 18-year-old John Clinton was shot once in the back of the head. According to our news partner KETK, 47-year-old Jeff Gerla was shot once in the ear while in bed. Ami Hickey and Amanda Bain, both 39, were shot multiple times in both the head and torso, Wallace said. The three suspects remain jailed, and the investigation continues.

