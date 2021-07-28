U.K. to allow fully vaccinated travelers from U.S, E.U., without quarantine

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 12:36 pm

lightkey/iStock

(LONDON) -- Beginning next month, the United Kingdom will allow fully vaccinated U.S. citizens to enter the country without quarantining.

In a statement, the U.K. Department for Transport says the policy will apply to travelers from countries on their "green" and "amber" lists, but not for those from several dozen nations on the "red list." It will go into effect on August 2, and will cover vaccines that have been approved by the European Medicines Agency, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or the Swiss vaccination program.

Those arriving in the U.K. will still be required to complete a pre-departure test before landing in England, as well as a PCR test for COVID-19 within their first two days there. Separate rules apply for those entering the U.K. from France.

The plan is expected to help the British economy, as well as enable fully vaccinated people from other nations to reunite with family and friends.

"We've taken great strides on our journey to reopen international travel," said U.K. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps. "Whether you are a family reuniting for the first time since the start of the pandemic or a business benefiting from increased trade - this is progress we can all enjoy."

More than 70 percent of adults in the U.K. have received both shots of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health and Social Care Secretary Sajid Javid credited that fact with helping to build "a wall of defence against this virus so we can safely enjoy our freedoms again."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back