City to begin smoke testing sewer lines

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 11:38 am

TYLER — Pipeline Analysis will begin smoke testing sewer lines in Tyler sewer meter basins 13 and 17 as part of the city’s ongoing sanitary sewer inspection program. The sewer lines in the area located south of West Nutbush Street to West Oakwood Street and west from North Fannin Avenue to North Glenwood Boulevard will be smoke tested Friday, July 30, through Friday, Aug. 6, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Officials say smoke testing helps locate breaks and defects in the sewer system with an eye on repair and improvement.

During smoke testing, field crews blow air and smoke into the sanitary sewer system in the street and monitor where smoke escapes the system. White smoke will exit through vent pipes on the roofs of residences and through any sewer line breaks in the ground. The smoke is non-toxic, leaves no residue, and does not create any fire hazards.The smoke should not enter a residence unless there is defective plumbing or a dry drain trap. Dry drain traps occur when residents have drains that are not used on a regular basis. Residents should pour or run about a gallon of water in drains that are not used frequently to prevent smoke from entering any living areas.

The field crews will not need to access any residences or businesses to conduct the testing. Door hangers will be placed on all homes and businesses in the area to notify residents and business owners about the upcoming testing. Pipeline Analysis employees will be opening manholes in the streets and backyard utility easements during the testing. Sewer service will not be interrupted during the smoke testing. Residents and business owners can contact Pipeline Analysis at 1-800-637-0164 with any questions or concerns about the smoke testing.

