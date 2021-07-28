Council addresses solar panels, accepts award

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 11:28 am

TYLER — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to allow residents to install solar energy devices on any roof elevation provided they are flush-mounted and color restricted. Ground-mounted devices will still be required to be screened from public view, according to a news release. Residential solar panels previously had to be placed away from the view of public streets. The revision is deemed consistent with upcoming changes to state law effective on Sept. 1. The new state law prohibits municipalities from prohibiting or restricting installation of solar energy devices by residential or small commercial customers, but homeowners associations may prohibit the installations.

In other activity, the Council accepted the 2020 Arbor Day Foundation’s Tree City USA Growth Award. Officials say it’s given to participating Tree City USA communities that demonstrate higher levels of tree care and community engagement.

Go Back