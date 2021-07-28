Tyler native receives award at Navy Operations Support Center

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 11:43 am

CORPUS CHRISTI – Sonar Technician 1st Class Niccole Ewen, of Tyler, assigned to Navy Recruiting Station Corpus Christi, Division 7, Talent Acquisition Onboarding Center Alamo City, was presented two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals by Cmdr. Stephanie Simoni, executive officer, Navy Talent Acquisition Group San Antonio, at Navy Operations Support Center Corpus Christi. Ewen was awarded the medals last Thursday for her professional achievement while serving as a talent scout during the months of April and May 2021. Her tireless efforts and personal commitment led to the enlistment of highly future Sailors into the United States Navy and was instrumental in assisting Division 7 in meeting the requirements for the commanding officer’s 150 percent New Contract Objectives Incentive. NTAG San Antonio’s area of responsibility includes two Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers which manage more than 34 Navy Recruiting Stations and Navy Officer Recruiting Stations spread throughout 144,000 square miles of Central and South Texas territory.

Go Back