Colorado officers arrested after body cam video shows suspect being choked

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 9:34 am

(AURORA, Colo.) -- Two Colorado officers from the Aurora Police Department are facing charges after body camera footage purportedly shows one hitting a suspect in the head and then choking him.

Officers John Haubert and Francine Martinez responded to a reported trespassing, attempting to arrest 29-year-old Kyle Vincent and two other adult men.

Martinez learned that they all had felony warrants, and the officers tried to take them into custody. When two of the men fled, Haubert drew a pistol and directed it at Vincent.

Haubert grabbed the back of his neck and pressed the gun against Vincent’s head.

The man denied having a warrant and attempted to avoid being handcuffed. Police say Haubert came on top of the man and grabbed the side of his neck, hitting him with the gun 13 times.

Haubert is facing three felony charges; attempted first-degree assault, second-degree assault and felony menacing. There is also misdemeanor charges of official oppression and official misconduct.

“This is not the Aurora Police Department, this is criminal,” said Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.

Officer Martinez faces criminal charges for not intervening.

