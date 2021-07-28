Rusk County murder suspect arrested

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 8:25 am

HENDERSON – The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man wanted for a Tuesday night murder. According to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, Coy Jones Sr. was arrested early Wednesday morning at a cemetery near Henderson. Jones has been booked into the Rusk County Jail. According to our news partner KETK, around 8:20 p.m., deputies did a welfare check at a home on CR 232 and found a white female dead. Her identity and cause of death were not released. The Texas Rangers were called in to begin a homicide investigation. An arrest warrant was then issued for Coy Jones Sr., of Henderson. The Sheriff’s Office did not release what evidence led them to name Jones as the suspect. Jones was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, blue jeans, and tennis shoes. He was last seen in the 300 block of HWY 79, which is near several local businesses and Fair Park.

