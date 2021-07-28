Report: Bob Odenkirk rushed to hospital after collapsing on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

Bob Odenkirk has reportedly been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency while filming Better Call Saul.

The Hollywood Reporter confirms that the 58-year-old actor is still undergoing treatment after collapsing on the show's set on Tuesday. Sources tell the outlet that crew members immediately surrounded the fallen actor and summoned an ambulance.

Sources were unable to say if the four-time Emmy nominated actor was conscious when medics arrived.

It is unknown what triggered the episode and, at print time, his condition remains unknown.

Odenkirk was in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to film the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, a prequel/spinoff of AMC's popular Breaking Bad series. It is unknown if production has been delayed in lieu of the incident.

Request for comment from representatives of Odenkirk and AMC have not been returned.

TMZ was first to break the news.

