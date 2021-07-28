Today is Wednesday July 28, 2021
“Mommy’s dead”: 3 Texas kids lead police to bleeding mother

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 4:38 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – San Antonio police say three young children told an officer that “Mommy’s dead,” then led the officer to their home where their mother was bleeding from stab wounds in a bathtub. The officer found the 4-, 5- and 8-year-old children wandering a heavily traveled street on San Antonio’s east side about 3 a.m. Tuesday. When asked what they were doing out so late, they said, “Mommy’s dead” and “there’s blood everywhere.” Officers were taken to the family apartment and found the bleeding woman. She’s hospitalized in serious condition. Police are working to determine if the wounds were self-inflicted.



 
