Today is Wednesday July 28, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


GOP’s Jake Ellzey wins US House seat over Trump-backed rival

Posted/updated on: July 28, 2021 at 4:36 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – Voters in Texas have dealt former President Donald Trump a defeat within the GOP. Republican Jake Ellzey on Tuesday won a special election for a U.S. House seat over a rival backed by the twice-impeached former president. The upset victory over Republican Susan Wright is likely to be celebrated as a sign of hope by Trump antagonists who have warned against his continued hold on the GOP. Ellzey is a Republican state legislator who did not try distancing himself from Trump but sought to overcome the lack of his endorsement through aggressive fundraising and other prominent supporters.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design