Change of venue for Mistletoe and Magic

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 4:19 pm
Change of venue for Mistletoe and MagicTYLER — The Junior League of Tyler announces that the 2021 Mistletoe & Magic holiday shopping event will be held at the Rose Garden Center due to the construction of both Harvey Convention Center and The Cascades. In a news release, organizers say “you can still expect a festive holiday shopping experience with diverse merchants from all over the country, entertaining events for all ages, and a huge focus on fundraising for our community.” As the Junior League of Tyler’s largest fundraiser, Mistletoe & Magic raises vital funds that financially support over 20 local nonprofit agencies and community programs, according to the release. Click here for more information.



 
