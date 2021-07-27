CHRISTUS unveils new Tyler facility

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 4:14 pm

TYLER — When the CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute welcomes its first patients August 16, Northeast Texans will be able to reach new levels of treatment and performance in both their daily living and athletic endeavors. That’s according to a CHRISTUS news release. The new facility at the corner of Broadway and Cumberland encompasses approximately 62,000 square feet of what officials term “world-class diagnostic, treatment and rehabilitation space.” CHRISTUS unveiled the new facility during a Tuesday media event.

