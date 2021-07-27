Today is Tuesday July 27, 2021
Capitals star Ovechkin re-signs with 5-year, $47.5 million contract

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 3:56 pm
Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin has signed a new 5-year, $47.5 million contract, the team announced Tuesday.

"Alex is the face of our franchise and is committed to this organization and this city," said general manager Brian MacLellan in a statement. "Alex embodies what our franchise is all about, and we're thrilled that he will continue his career in the Caps uniform for the next five years."

Ovechkin was drafted 1st overall by the team in the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and is the franchise leader in games played (1,197), goals (730), and points (1,320). In 2018. he captained the team to its first-ever Stanley Cup Championship.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
