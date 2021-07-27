Gohmert demands due process for January 6 prisoners

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 3:42 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Staff/FOX) — Congressman Louie Gohmert joins colleagues at a Washington press conference to demand answers on the treatment of prisoners in the January 6 Capitol riot. Gohmert called for due process, asking “that people that are brought to trial have an opportunity to have a fair trial, to get due process, to see the evidence against them, and to…actually see any exonerating evidence.” But Gohmert noted that he condemns violence. referencing his time as a Tyler judge, he said if he were still on the bench, he would have no problem sending anyone guilty of violent behavior to jail. Gohmert was able to get in his comments before the news conference was cut short by protesters.

