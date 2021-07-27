Pipeline workers make rollover crash rescue

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 2:08 pm

RUSK COUNTY — Bystanders who witnessed a Rusk County car wreck early Tuesday morning were able to save two people who were pinned inside. According to our news partner KETK, several pipeline workers witnessed the crash near the intersection of FM 2276 and FM 850 north of Henderson. They were able to call 911 and get a child and an adult out of the car before emergency workers arrived. The two victims had only minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

