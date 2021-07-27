2021 Toyota Camry SE

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 1:11 pm

2021 Toyota Camry SE



The 2021 Toyota Camry SE is now well into the Camry re-do run. When Toyota changed the design of the Camry around 2016, I think. I was blown away with the styling. Cutting and sharp lines define the Camry. It was so radically changed that it looked at home on a NASCAR track along with Mustangs and Camaros. I wanted to purchase a vehicle that had the ability to go off-road so, I did not end up purchasing the Camry but, I was so close. In my opinion the current Camry has a better exterior design than almost any car, on the road for the last few years. While I’m sure there is a re-design in the future, I think Toyota has an incredibly high design bar to exceed with the replacement, at some point.

Although the exterior styling is fantastic, we spend most of our time with our collective butts in the seats. The 2021 Camry does not disappoint here either. The model reviewed this week is the SE AWD. This means that I actually get to review what many of you purchase. Typically, the manufactures send us the hard loaded versions of their cars and trucks. Don’t get me wrong, I enjoy the sunroofs and top shelf audio packages as much as the next guy or, girl but, most people don’t buy the completely loaded out versions. Much like you and I, they are on budgets that have become even more tightened in the last twenty months. Which means that this review talks directly to those on a budget.

The Camry, as delivered did have an additional package on it. The package is the Nightshade edition. Although really just an appearance package, it does make the Camry looks like the car Batman uses when he has to pick up the kids from school instead of fight crime. With 18-inch Alloy black wheels and a MIDNIGHT BLACK/METAL BLACK paint job, the 2021 Camry looks as sinister as a grocery getter can get. Some Auto-writers like the great Roger Gray dislike black cars because the color hides the body lines of the car. While I can’t disagree with this entirely, it’s not true in this case. The metallic black lays over the strong body lines of the Camry, like a pair of spanx over a body builder.

Enough about the exterior, lets make our way into the cabin. First, and above all, the Camry is silky smooth to drive, extremely quiet on the road and has a comfortable driver’s position. There are too many distractions by the safety-tech but, that’s with all new cars. One thing that annoyed me terribly was the rear seat belt warning chimes. Toyota seems more worried about children’s safety than an arm of CPS. The only way I was able to cancel the annoying alerts was to keep all three rear seat belts buckled with NO occupants. I want to know that all my passengers are safe but, when they are absent, I don’t want a constant reminder that I’m driving a family sedan. This is annoying knowing the rear seat is in an unoccupied state, however, it is extremely roomy when being used, offering an excess of leg room that is atypical for an economy car.



I’ll begin to wrap up covering the 2.5L 4-Cyl engine putting out a, ahem…. 202HP and 182lbft of torque. By todays standards the Camry SE is under-powered. The placement of paddle shifters is over- kill to the highest order. The Camry actually performs better ignoring them altogether. I tried every way possible to improve the performance of the Camry. The only thing that could be more misplaced than the paddle shifters would be a speed adjusted rear spoiler.

Giving some relief from the lack of performance, the Camry’s mileage is very good, 24 city and 34Hwy. I actually exceeded these numbers.

Last but not least, the Bluetooth interface and audio controls are effortless to work. The Apple Car-Play can always be counted on as a pain in the ass however, the sound system rewards your effort nicely.

The 2021 Camry SE is a fantastic college car option. Be sure and visit Classic Toyota, in Tyler and see one for yourself.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Affordable, comfortable, roomy and fuel efficient.

WHAT YOU WANT TO KNOW:

Incredibly easy to drive, great sound system and fantastic design.

