One charged in Friday shootout

One charged in Friday shootoutTYLER — A Lindale man who was shot in the leg during a gun battle with another man has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to our news partner KETK, Matthew Aric Jones, 23, is being held in Smith County Jail under $300,000 bond. Authorities say Jones went to UT Health in Quitman for treatment of the wound to the leg but fled the hospital when law officers arrived. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office said Jones was involved in a shootout with Jesse Lee Hasten, 29, of Mineola, at a house on ounty Road 447 about 12:30 a.m. Friday. Hasten also was wounded. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Tyler where he is receiving treatment.



 
