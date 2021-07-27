Today is Tuesday July 27, 2021
SUV crashes into house; investigation underway

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 11:43 am
SUV crashes into house; investigation underwayTYLER — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after an SUV drove into a house on Stonebridge Way early Monday morning, causing minor injuries to a man who was sleeping on the couch. According to our news partner KETK, the victim said the driver immediately pulled out and drove off, leaving a big hole in the house. A contractor is working on patching it up. Authorities suspect the incident was a deliberate act. Deputies later recovered the vehicle and have been questioning the driver, who went to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries he suffered in the crash, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Larry Christian. The driver could face multiple charges.



 
