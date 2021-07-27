Today is Tuesday July 27, 2021
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join powerhouse SEC

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 11:27 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Texas and Oklahoma have submitted a request to join the powerhouse Southeastern Conference. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey says his league would consider the request in the “near future.” A day after the Big 12 schools notified the league that they would not be extending an agreement that binds conference members to 2025, the schools publicly stated for the first time they want to join the SEC. The SEC would grow to 16 teams with the additions of Texas and Oklahoma, half of which have won at least one national championship in football since 1980.



 
