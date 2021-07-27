Matt Damon “so happy” for buddy Ben Affleck as Bennifer 2.0 goes public

While he previously dodged knowing anything about the then-rumored re-kindled romance between his pal Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, now that Bennifer 2.0 is officially a thing, Matt Damon is all smiles.

"I'm just so happy for him. He's the best," the Stillwater star tells Extra of his childhood friend and fellow Good Will Hunting Oscar-winning screenwriter. "He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."

Affleck and Lopez reportedly re-coupled in April, but it took until this past weekend, while the pair vacationed in St. Tropez for Lopez' 52nd birthday, for them to go "Instagram official."

In a slideshow that featured Lopez sunning, and stunning, in a bikini aboard a yacht, the pair exchanged a passionate smooch. The post has been liked more than 8.4 million times.

The romance between the Gigli co-stars began in 2002 and the two announced their engagement later that year. Jennifer and Ben never made it to the altar, though, going their separate ways in 2004.

Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner and went on to have three children with her. They divorced in 2015. Meanwhile, Lopez wed singer Marc Anthony and had twin children with him. Their marriage ended in 2011.

Lopez later became engaged to former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez, but the two ended it in April.

