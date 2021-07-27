Today is Tuesday July 27, 2021
USA Gymnastics takes silver at Tokyo Games after Simone Biles withdraws

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 10:03 am
Jamie Squire/Getty Image

Without the GOAT leading her team for the finals competition, USA Gymnastics took the silver medal at the Tokyo games, following Simone Biles' surprise withdrawal earlier today. 

The athletes from Russia came out on top, beating the cumulative U.S. score by more than three points. Great Britain won bronze.

The U.S. women's gymnastics team was seeking to bring home the gold for the third time in a row at the competition on Tuesday. 

This was one of the strongest gymnastics teams the world has seen, led by all-time great Biles and uneven bars phenom Sunisa Lee. The team is rounded out by Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.

After a rare stumble on vault Tuesday, Biles withdrew for what USA Gymnastics called a "medical issue." She went on to cheer on her teammates from the sidelines. 

Following news of her withdrawal, Simone got praise online, including from fellow Olympic medal winner Adam Rippon. The former figure skater noted on Twitter, "I can't imagine the pressure Simone has been feeling. Sending her SO much love. It easy to forget she's still human. WE LOVE YOU."

After a shaky Olympic debut on Monday, Biles Instagrammed, "It wasn’t an easy day or my best but I got through it. I truly do feel like I have the weight of the world on my shoulders at times. I know I brush it off and make it seem like pressure doesn’t affect me but damn sometimes it’s hard hahaha! The Olympics is no joke!"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
