Texas man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 8:58 am

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff who was attempting to handcuff him after the man was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective. Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi. McKane then elbowed a bailiff who tried to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room. Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop that did not involve McKane. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against McKane, with the punishment phase of the trial to begin Tuesday afternoon.

