LeVar Burton honors Alex Trebek during ‘Jeopardy!’ guest-hosting debut

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 8:22 am

Jeopardy Productions, Inc.

LeVar Burton is kicking off his week-long tenure as the newest Jeopardy! guest host.

Taking the podium for the first time, Burton saluted former host, the late Alex Trebek. "As a longtime viewer of the show, I am thrilled to have the opportunity to guest host Jeopardy! And I’m proud to be here to honor Alex’s legacy," Burton said. "I’m gonna do my best to ensure that these talented Jeopardy! contestants enjoy their moment here as well."

Prior to his debut, Burton credited his fans for making his time on the show possible. Following Trebek's passing, a Change.org petition was launched to have him take over the Jeopardy! reins. At last check, it had over 258,000 signatures.

In April, Jeopardy! show runners added Burton to their impressive roster of guest hosts, which included Mayim Bialik, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and Good Morning America hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos, among others.

Following the announcement, the Star Trek: The Next Generation alum tweeted, "THANK YOU… to all y'all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me."

Burton will hold down the fort until July 30. Following his tenure will be CNBC broadcaster David Farber, who will take charge through August 6. The final guest host is Fox Sportscaster Joe Buck, who will take over Jeopardy! until August 13.

A permanent replacement for Trebek, who died November 8 from pancreatic cancer, has not yet been announced.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back