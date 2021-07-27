Today is Tuesday July 27, 2021
Woman charged with murdering homeless Houston-area woman

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 4:36 am
HOUSTON (AP) – A Houston-area woman who said she shot a homeless person who attacked or approached her aggressively has been charged with murder after investigators found her account false. Christine Alexandra Fesus, who’s 34, was charged Monday in the death of 36-year-old DeAndrea Citizen. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the incident happened shortly before midnight Sunday in a supermarket parking lot in the county’s unincorporated northern suburbs about 18 miles north of Houston. Gonzalez says Fesus called from her nearby apartment to report she was walking her dog when she was attacked. However, Gonzalez says witness statements conflicted with the woman’s account.



 
