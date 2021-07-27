Today is Tuesday July 27, 2021
Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

July 27, 2021
ARLINGTON (AP) – A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is deciding who will fill the remaining term of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. Voters in Texas’ 6th Congressional District on Tuesday were choosing between Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late congressman, and Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator. Wright is a longtime GOP party activist and carries the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Ellzey finished second in a crowded field in May and is endorsed by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.



 
