Texas runoff to decide who fills GOP US Rep. Wright’s seat

Posted/updated on: July 27, 2021 at 4:34 am

ARLINGTON (AP) – A runoff for a U.S. House seat in Texas is deciding who will fill the remaining term of Rep. Ron Wright, who died in February after contracting COVID-19. Voters in Texas’ 6th Congressional District on Tuesday were choosing between Republican Susan Wright, the widow of the late congressman, and Jake Ellzey, a Republican state legislator. Wright is a longtime GOP party activist and carries the endorsement of President Donald Trump. Ellzey finished second in a crowded field in May and is endorsed by former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.

Go Back