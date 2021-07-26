Tracee Ellis Ross, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr. & more joining hot-button comedy series ‘The Premise’

FX on Hulu

Former star and co-producer of The Office, B.J. Novak, has unveiled a slew of stars joining his FX on Hulu anthology comedy series, The Premise.

Tracee Ellis Ross, Daniel Dae Kim, Jon Bernthal, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and Ed Asner have been named as players in the anthology, each episode of which tackles hot-button issues like gun control, "woke" culture, police brutality and more.

FX on Hulu calls The Premise a "fearlessly ambitious new series that uses comedy to engage with the biggest issues of our unprecedented modern era."

The network says the series, which was created and will be hosted by Novak, "combines daring comedic premises with equally daring dramatic performances, creating a new tone for a new time."

Other stars who will appear include George Wallace, Lucas Hedges, Kaitlyn Dever and Beau Bridges.

The series will premiere its first two episodes -- "Social Justice Sex Tape" starring Ayo Edibiri and Ross, and "Moment of Silence" starring Bernthal and Boyd Holbrook -- on Thursday, September 16 on FX on Hulu.

