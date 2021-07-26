Universal and Peacock ink head-spinning deal for new ‘Exorcist’ trilogy with Leslie Odom Jr. and Ellen Burstyn

Now this deal will make your head spin: Universal and its related company, the streaming service Peacock, have inked a reported $400 million deal to bring three new Exorcist films to the big and small screens.

According to the studio, the film will be produced by the horror masters at Blumhouse, and will star Exorcist's original Oscar-winning lead, Ellen Burnstyn, and Hamilton and One Night in Miami Academy Award nominee Leslie Odom Jr..

David Gordon Green, who successfully rebooted the Halloween franchise for Blumhouse, will be calling the shots behind the camera for the continuation of the 1973 horror classic that was directed by William Friedkin. In that film, Burnstyn plays the horrified mother of Linda Blair's character, a girl who gets possessed by the devil.

The Exorcist, the first horror film to be nominated for a Best Picture Oscar, earned Burnstyn a Best Actress Academy Award.

The first of the three new Exorcist films is expected to hit theaters October 13, 2023.

The deal is the latest collaboration with Blumhouse and Universal, which together have generated more than $3 billion at the box office globally, thanks to hits like Get Out, Split, and The Invisible Man.

