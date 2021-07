Final Surfside building collapse victim is identified

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 3:14 pm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(SUNRISE, Fla.) -- The remains of the last victim of the Surfside, Florida, condo collapse have been identified, a relative confirmed to ABC News Monday.

Estelle Hedaya, 54, was the final person to be unaccounted for. The death toll from the June 24 collapse now stands at 98.

