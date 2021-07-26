Texas, Oklahoma notify Big 12 they will not renew media rights in 2025

(DALLAS) -- The University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma have notified the Big 12 that they will not renew its grant of media rights in 2025, according to a joint statement.

"Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement," the statement said. "The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

Multiple media reports have said Texas and Oklahoma are looking to move to the SEC.

“Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently,” said Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby in a statement. “The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions’ efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future.”

According to ESPN, next up for Texas and Oklahoma will be to let the SEC know they want to join the conference. 11 of the conference's 14 schools would then need to vote them into the league.

