Smith County assistant road administrator to retire

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 2:09 pm

TYLER — Smith County Assistant Road Administrator Charley Miller is retiring this week after 21 years of service to the county. Miller was hired by the Road and Bridge Department as a part-time laborer on June 5, 2000. His last day in the office is Friday, July 30. Miller and his wife of almost 31 years, Deana, have plans to set out and visit their first great-grandchild in Montana after retirement.

Go Back