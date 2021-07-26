Today is Monday July 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Death from 1985 shaken baby case leads to murder charge

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 1:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A Florida woman is charged with murder stemming from a decades-old shaken baby case. Terry McKirchy pleaded no contest in 1985 to attempted murder for shaking 5-month-old Benjamin Dowling so severely that he suffered permanent brain damage. She got a light sentence – weekends in jail for three months and probation. But when Dowling died in 2019 at age 35, the medical examiner said it was because of the injuries he suffered as a baby. A grand jury recently indicted McKirchy and she was arrested in Texas. She could now get a life sentence. She has long said she never hurt Dowling.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design