Indianapolis Colts head coach tests positive for COVID-19

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 1:54 pm

(INDIANAPOLIS) -- Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the start of training camp, the team announced Monday.

The first practice of training camp is on Wednesday.

"I'm excited for training camp, however, I'm disappointed I won't be there with the team as we start," Reich said in a statement. "I'm fortunate to be fully vaccinated and I'm asymptomatic. I'm feeling well and I'm looking forward to returning as soon as I'm medically cleared."

Reich is entering his fourth year with the team and has a 28-20 record.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Reich will still be involved with the team when quarantining.

"Frank's still a part of it," Ballard said. "With everything we learned a year ago with Zoom, he's still involved. He's in meetings through Zoom, he'll be in team meetings through Zoom, he's in contact with the coaches, we have staff meetings every morning, and he's in constant contact with everybody."

Ballard did not give a timeline for Reich to return to the team.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, this month 13 staffers and four players across the NFL have tested positive for the coronavirus.

