Today is Monday July 26, 2021
Home sales up in Tyler, Longview

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 1:04 pm
Home sales up in Tyler, LongviewEAST TEXAS — It was a strong second quarter for home sales in East Texas’s two biggest markets. Compared to the second quarter last year, Tyler MSA single-family home sales increased 26.9 per cent to 990, while median price was up 16.9 per cent to $257,250. In the Longview MSA, closed sales were up 17.4 per cent to 694, with median price up 19.6 per cent to $200,000 for single-family residences. That’s according to the 2021-Q2 Texas Quarterly Housing Report released Monday by Texas Realtors. It’s all part of “a record-breaking summer selling season with unprecedented demand for housing,” according to Texas Realtors Chairman Marvin Jolly. “Click here for more information.



 
