Today is Monday July 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘Black Widow’ getting early digital drop on August 10; Coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD September 14

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 12:13 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Marvel Studios

In a surprise for fans, Marvel Studios has announced that Black Widow will be dropping on all HD digital platforms earlier than anticipated: August 10. 

The film, which debut in theaters and via streaming on Disney+ Premiere Access on July 9, will also be coming to Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD, and DVD on September 14.

Black Widow will also be packaged with never-before-seen bonus footage, including nine deleted scenes, as well as a gag reel and three featurettes. The three "making of" segments center, respectively, on the genesis of the project with director Cate Shortland, a feature on Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh's on-and-off-screen sisterly relationship and their training, and another on the worldwide scope of the spy thriller/standalone adventure of Johansson's super-spy Avenger.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC Audio.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design