Man fatally shoots ex-wife, man at Houston soccer field

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 11:31 am

HOUSTON (AP) – Authorities say a man who fatally shot his pregnant ex-wife and her boyfriend in the parking lot of a Houston soccer park as children played in a tournament was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot. The Harris County sheriff’s office said that deputies arriving at the soccer park Sunday morning found a man shot to death and his girlfriend wounded. Sgt. Ben Beall of the Harris County sheriff’s office said the woman was taken to a hospital, where she and her unborn child were pronounced dead.

