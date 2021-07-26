Today is Monday July 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Noem’s border visit comes with political opportunities

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 11:31 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – There are plenty of political reasons for South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to visit the National Guard troops she deployed to the U.S. border with Mexico. She says she is making the flight to McAllen, Texas, to check in on the roughly 50 National Guard members who volunteered for a 30-day deployment. The visit also gives the ambitious governor a chance to make hard-line immigration measures a driving force of the Republican Party. Noem eagerly joined the political fight with President Joe Biden over a surge in border crossings and has even used the deployment to criticize potential rivals for the 2024 Republican nomination.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design