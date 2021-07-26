Report: Pete Davidson contemplating move to UK to be with Phoebe Dynevor amid ‘SNL’ hiatus

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 9:22 am

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor may be taking their relationship to the next level. Reports state that the SNL star is considering a move to the U.K. to be closer to his new love.

Sources tell OK! magazine that since the sketch comedy show has been on hiatus, "Pete’s been nesting with Phoebe across the pond, and the relationship is getting serious." Dynevor is from the U.K. and is currently filming season two of the steamy Netflix hit Bridgerton.

The pair, who first sparked romance rumors in March, "are ready to take it to the next level," the source adds, noting that Davidson's contract with SNL is "coming up this year" and "it makes sense for him to think about moving."

Davidson, 27, and Dynevor, 26, made their first public, and PDA-packed, appearance at Wimbledon on July 3, and while the insider notes that the two "may seem like an odd pairing," they insisted "they're the perfect match!"

Prior to Dynevor, The King of Staten Island star has been romantically linked to actress Kate Beckinsale and model Kaia Gerber, as well as pop star Ariana Grande, to whom he was engaged for five months.

