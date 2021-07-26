COVID-19 live updates: US faces summer surge as delta variant spreads

(NEW YORK) -- The United States is facing a COVID-19 summer surge as the delta variant spreads.

More than 610,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to real-time data compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Just 57% of Americans ages 12 and up are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

COVID-19 has infected more than 194 million people worldwide and killed over 4.1 million.

Here's how the news is developing Monday. All times Eastern:

Jul 26, 11:23 am

Savannah reinstates mask mandate indoors

An indoor mask mandate has been reinstated in Savannah, Georgia, effective immediately, amid a steep rise in the daily number of COVID-19 cases, Mayor Van Johnson said.

The increase is likely due to the delta variant, relatively low vaccination rates and gatherings where people let their guard down, officials said.

"Are we effectively punishing those who did the right thing who took the vaccine?" the mayor said. "Yes, we probably are."

To those still hesitant to get the vaccine, Johnson said, "The wait and see time is over."

Jul 26, 10:49 am

Orlando area in ‘crisis mode’ as cases skyrocket

Orange County, Florida, which includes the city of Orlando, is in "crisis mode" as COVID-19 cases skyrocket, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said Monday.

The county is now seeing 1,000 new cases per day – which is what was recorded there during the highest peak in 2020, Demings said.

Jul 26, 10:35 am

US not lifting travel restrictions due to surge in delta variant cases

The White House will leave in place existing travel restrictions due to the surge in cases from the delta variant, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

This news was first reported by Reuters Monday morning.

The official said the "reopening process is guided by the science and public health," adding that cases of the delta variant are rising in the U.S. and globally, mostly among the unvaccinated, and "appear likely to continue [to] increase in the weeks ahead."

Jul 26, 10:00 am

Unvaccinated NYC municipal workers will have to get weekly testing

All unvaccinated New York City municipal workers will have to get weekly testing by the start of school in September, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio's office.

The new requirement will apply to all city workers, including police officers, firefighters and teachers. The new rule will go into effect on Sept. 13, when students are expected to return to public schools.

The New York Police Department has a 43% vaccination rate while about 55% of New York City Fire Department employees are vaccinated.

Workers in publicly run residential or congregate care facilities, like nursing homes, must present proof of vaccination even earlier, on Aug. 16.

Jul 26, 9:11 am

Symptomatic breakthrough infections rare, CDC data estimates

New data shows how rare COVID-19 breakthrough infections likely are.

With more than 156 million Americans fully vaccinated, about 153,000 symptomatic breakthrough cases are estimated to have occurred as of last week, representing approximately 0.098% of those fully vaccinated, according to an unpublished internal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention document obtained by ABC News. These estimates reflect only the adult population and do not include asymptomatic breakthrough infections.

But in Provincetown, on Massachusetts’ Cape Cod, at least 551 COVID-19 infections, many of them breakthroughs, were confirmed after the July Fourth weekend. Of the Massachusetts residents who tested positive as a result of the Provincetown cluster, 69% reported to be fully vaccinated, according to local officials.

Most people were symptomatic. Apart from three hospitalizations, symptoms from cases associated with this cluster were known to be mild and without complication, said Alex Morse, the town manager for Provincetown.

