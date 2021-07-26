‘Dexter’ is back!

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 8:32 am

Courtesy of Showtime

Dexter, which ran for eight seasons on Showtime, will debut its limited-run return on November 7, the cabler revealed over the weekend, along with a new trailer.

The reboot picks up nearly a decade later, with Michael C. Hall's titular character now living under an assumed name in the small town of Iron Lake, New York. Despite embracing his new life, a series of unexpected events revives his Dark Passenger.

John Lithgow, who played Arthur Mitchell -- a.k.a. the Trinity Killer -- in the 2006-2013 Showtime crime series, confirmed to Deadline in June that Arthur would return in a flashback. Clancy Brown, Alano Miller, Johnny Sequoyah and David Magidoff round out the revival's cast.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back