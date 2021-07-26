M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ tops ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ at the box office with $16.5 million debut

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 7:21 am

Universal

It was another surprise twist from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan. Old, the latest thriller from the Split, Glass, and The Sixth Sense filmmaker, pulled off a major upset in the box office, creeping past Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins to grab the top spot with an estimated $16.5 million opening weekend.

Additionally, Old, starring Coco's Gael García Bernal, Little Women's Eliza Scanlen and Jumanji: The Next Level's Alex Wolf, also took in an estimated $6.5 million overseas.

Snake Eyes, starring Crazy Rich Asians' Henry Golding, was expected to beat out Old for the top spot, but instead settled for second place with an estimated $13.4 million. It trailed the other films in the series, including 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which opened with $54.7 million and $40.5 million, respectively.

Marvel's Black Widow came in third, delivering an estimated $11.6 million in its third week. It crossed $150 million over the weekend, making it the fastest film to cross that plateau since before the pandemic. It has racked up a total of $315 million worldwide. Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, which topped the box office in its debut last week, fell to fourth place with an estimated $9.6 million -- a nearly 70% decline in business.

F9 rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $4.7 million and pushing it past the $160 million mark stateside and $600 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back