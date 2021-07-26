Today is Monday July 26, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Old’ tops ‘Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins’ at the box office with $16.5 million debut

Posted/updated on: July 26, 2021 at 7:21 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Universal

It was another surprise twist from writer-director M. Night Shyamalan. Old, the latest thriller from the SplitGlass, and The Sixth Sense filmmaker, pulled off a major upset in the box office, creeping past Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins to grab the top spot with an estimated $16.5 million opening weekend.

Additionally, Old, starring Coco's Gael García BernalLittle Women's Eliza Scanlen and Jumanji: The Next Level's Alex Wolf, also took in an estimated $6.5 million overseas.

Snake Eyes, starring Crazy Rich AsiansHenry Golding, was expected to beat out Old for the top spot, but instead settled for second place with an estimated $13.4 million.  It trailed the other films in the series, including 2009's G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013's G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which opened with $54.7 million and $40.5 million, respectively.

Marvel's Black Widow came in third, delivering an estimated $11.6 million in its third week.  It crossed $150 million over the weekend, making it the fastest film to cross that plateau since before the pandemic. It has racked up a total of $315 million worldwide.  Marvel is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Space Jam: A New Legacy, which topped the box office in its debut last week, fell to fourth place with an estimated $9.6 million -- a nearly 70% decline in business.

F9 rounded out the top five, earning an estimated $4.7 million and pushing it past the $160 million mark stateside and $600 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design