'RHOBH' star Kyle Richards says she "can laugh" now after being hospitalized for bee stings

July 26, 2021

Kyle Richards appears to be in good spirits after being hospitalized over the weekend for bee stings.

On Sunday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram Stories to update fans on her current health status, as well as, issue an important reminder about epi pens.

"So this happened yesterday... I walked into a hive of bees and was stung multiple times," she wrote over a picture of herself laying in a hospital bed with an oxygen mask.

In following posts, Richards, who is allergic to the insects, shared security camera footage of the incident, which shows her flailing around before jumping into her pool.

"I can laugh at this now, but what you can't see is that they were in my hair and were literally chasing me," she wrote. "My family wasn't home and for whatever reason the people that work for me couldn't hear me screaming for help."

"My landline wouldn't dial 911 and my epi pen was defective and wouldn't open," Kyle added.

Sharing another selfie of herself in the hospital, Richards encouraged people to make sure they know how to use their epi pen, writing, "I share this story with you because I sometimes don't bother to take my epi pen with me. I also don't know why I couldn't get mine to work."

"There are different types of epi pens and they each work differently. But also always call 911 even if you are able to use your epi pen as they have to use other medications to help breathing etc," she explained.

The RHOBH star then thanked the Los Angeles Fire Department and the Encino Hospital Medical Center for responding quickly, aiding her through a panic attack, and "repeatedly having to convince me there were no more bees in my hair."

