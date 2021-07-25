Texans acquire WR Anthony Miller in trade with Chicago Bears

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2021 at 7:44 pm

By SARAH BARSHOP

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans have acquired wide receiver Anthony Miller in a trade with the Chicago Bears, a source confirmed to ESPN.

The Texans and Bears also swapped late-round draft picks in the trade, which was first reported by NFL Network.

Miller indicated he was changing teams Saturday night on social media, tweeting, “Houston Let’s Get It!!!!!!!” and “Thank You Chicago.”

The Bears traded up to draft Miller in the second round in 2018, and he led the team with seven touchdown catches that season. But Miller has caught just four touchdowns since then.

Last season in Chicago, Miller had 49 catches for 485 yards and two touchdowns. In January, the wide receiver was ejected from the Bears’ playoff loss to the New Orleans Saints for fighting.

Miller joins 12 other wide receivers on the Texans’ roster, including Brandin Cooks, Randall Cobb and 2021 second-round pick Nico Collins. Miller is the ninth receiver added by new general manager Nick Caserio this offseason.

Miller has a cap hit of $1.2 million and is in the final season of his rookie contract.

Go Back