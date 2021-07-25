Vikings rookie DT Jaylen Twyman, who was shot 4 times in June, to report to camp

Minnesota Vikings rookie defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman, who was shot four times this summer in Washington, D.C., “has recovered enough from his gunshot wounds that he will be reporting to training camp Sunday with the other rookies,” agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

“He’s really excited,” Rosenhaus said.

Twyman is expected to start camp on the non-football injury list, but he believes he will be able to play at some point early this season, Rosenhaus said.

Two of Twyman’s gunshot wounds are completely healed, but his pelvis wound still is causing some issues.

Twyman was in a vehicle when he was shot four times — in the arm, leg, buttocks and shoulder — in June. He was one of several people wounded.

Minnesota drafted Twyman with the 199th pick in May. Before opting out of the 2020 season, Twyman became the first interior defensive lineman to lead Pitt in sacks (10.5 in 2019) since Aaron Donald achieved the same feat six years prior.

