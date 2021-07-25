Today is Sunday July 25, 2021
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Deshaun Watson wants to avoid daily $50K fine, reports to camp

Posted/updated on: July 25, 2021 at 7:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

By SARAH BARSHOP

HOUSTON — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson reported to training camp Sunday in order to avoid a $50,000 daily fine, a source told ESPN’s Ed Werder.

Under the NFL’s new collective bargaining agreement, teams can no longer forgive fines, and Watson would have been fined $50,000 for every day he was absent from camp.

Watson still wants to be traded by the Texans — a stance that has remained unchanged since the start of the offseason, sources told ESPN.

Watson first asked to be traded in January after the Texans hired Nick Caserio as their general manager.

Less than two months later, the first of 23 lawsuits was filed against Watson. The now 22 active lawsuits allege sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against the Texans quarterback.

Since the lawsuits were filed, new head coach David Culley has largely avoided addressing Watson’s legal situation, other than referencing a letter sent by Texans ownership to season-ticket holders in April that said, “We want to assure you that we take these allegations very seriously.”

The Texans have three other quarterbacks on their roster: Tyrod Taylor, Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel.



 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2021 Copyright ATW Media, LLC
Responsive website by ATW Media, LLC & GroupM7 Design